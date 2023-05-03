New Delhi, May 3: The Delhi Police will soon move court to seek permission to interrogate the four inmates who allegedly killed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside Tihar Prison, officials said on Wednesday.

The police team probing Tajpuriya's killing has inspected the crime spot and collected vital evidence. Bedsheets, blood-stained clothes of the accused and four improvised weapons were recovered from the spot, a senior police officer said. Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya Killed Inside Tihar Jail: Delhi Police Conduct Raids at Multiple Locations.

The identities of the accused and the sequence of events were established after scanning footage from CCTV cameras. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Akshat Kaushal said, "We will soon be approaching the court to (seek permission to) interrogate the suspects." The probe team visited the spot where the crime took place and collected vital evidence, he said.

"We have also recovered the likely weapons used by the suspects in the commission of the crime," he added. Tajpuriya was killed early Tuesday morning inside Tihar jail allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang -- Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan -- who stabbed him "92 times" with improvised weapons.

The four attackers, lodged on the first floor of the prison, cut the iron grille installed there and used bedsheets to climb down to Tajpuriya's floor. Tajpuriya suffered multiple stab wounds and was declared dead by doctors at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, according to police. Tillu Tajpuriya Dead: Jailed Gangster Killed in Attack by Yogesh Tunda and Other Rival Gang Members in Tihar Jail.

Tajpuriya was lodged in Tihar jail since 2016. He was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout, in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, and was facing a threat to his life following the shootout.