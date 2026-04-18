Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): In a controversial development in Himachal Pradesh's forest administration, an internal inquiry by the Forest Department has cleared its field staff and senior officials in an alleged illegal money collection case linked to eco-tourism, even as police have referred the matter to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) and recorded allegations of threats against the complainant.

The inquiry, conducted under the direction of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Kotgarh, who is himself named in the complaint, concluded that funds collected from eco-tourism activities in the Kotgarh Forest Range were "duly scrutinised and found to be in order," with no evidence of misappropriation.

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According to the report, Rs 11,51,627 was collected over the past three financial years (2023-26), deposited in an official bank account, and transferred to the Circle Level Eco-Tourism Management Society (CLEMTS), Rampur. The department maintained that a nominal entry fee of Rs 50 per person was levied to regulate tourist inflow in compliance with directions of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

However, a parallel complaint by resident Ranvijay Singh has triggered a police inquiry, raising questions about the legitimacy of the collections and the entities in whose names the funds were allegedly raised.

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A General Diary (GD) entry at Kumarsain Police Station records that "illegal money collection was carried out in the name of Eco-development Committee Kandyali-Ekantbari and a circle-level eco-tourism society," supported by receipts and digital communication records.

The complainant has alleged that no such committee or society was officially registered, claiming that even the Conservator of Forests, Rampur, confirmed informally that no such entities existed. The departmental inquiry, however, termed the use of the receipt books of the Eco Development Committee (EDC) Kandayali an "inadvertent error" during the period when its registration was in process.

Singh has further alleged that the collections were carried out on verbal instructions of senior officials, naming the DFO and other senior officers. He also accused officials of criminal intimidation, stating that he received threatening calls after filing the complaint on March 31, warning him of consequences if he did not withdraw it.

Ranvijay Singh further alleged that the collections were being carried out 'on verbal instructions of senior officers,' naming Divisional Forest Officer Arun Kumar and Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Shimla Circle, who is Chief Executive Officer of Eco tourism, K Thirumal, in his complaint. He described the latter as the 'mastermind' behind the alleged operation.

Police officials said the corruption-related aspects have been referred to the SV&ACB, while allegations of threats are being examined separately at the police level, drawing criticism over the handling of the intimidation claims.

He said the Conservator forest of Rampur, circular Chandu Tashsildarr, assured him a fair inquiry, but deputed the same officer to inquire against whom the complaint was given. This is unfortunate, and the complete system is trying to protect the corrupt system.

Local voices have questioned the fairness of the inquiry. Former Panchayat Pradhan Harish Bhanota termed the situation "unfortunate," alleging misuse of eco-tourism initiatives and unauthorised collections, and questioned how an officer named in the complaint could be linked to the inquiry process.

The complainant has expressed a lack of faith in the administrative process and indicated he may approach the court.

Reacting to the developments, CPI(M) state secretary Sanjay Chauhan termed the matter "very serious," alleging that corruption was becoming common among officials. Referring to the recent Chester Hills land deal controversy, he claimed that even top bureaucratic positions had come under scrutiny, and alleged that forest wealth and ecology were increasingly being used as a means of "loot" by corrupt officials in hill states like Himachal Pradesh. He said the corruption angle must be investigated thoroughly and urged police to take action without attempting to shield those involved.

No official response has been issued by senior forest authorities, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Home), despite repeated attempts.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi ordered a fresh inquiry into the matter when brought to his notice. He has ordered the Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Home, to conduct a fresh inquiry into the matter, also termed the issue serious, stating that if an accused officer was involved in the inquiry process, it would be against the principles of natural justice. He said the matter would be examined and appropriate action ensured, adding that complaints related to police inaction can be escalated through proper channels or legal remedies.

The minister said that the matter would be reinvestigated and action would be taken against the guilty. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)