Shimla, Jun 27 (PTI) The death toll in the flash flood that wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu on Wednesday has gone up to seven after the recovery of another body, officials said.

The body of a minor girl, identified as Murti Devi, was recovered near the river side in Bakshahal village in Kullu district, they said.

Murti, her father and aunt were swept away in flash floods caused by cloudburst at Jeeva Nallah in Sainj area on Wednesday. The girl's father and aunt have not been located yet.

Three people including Nand Lal, his daughter and sister were washed away in the deluge while trying to take away valuables from their homes at Rehla Bihal in Kullu district on Wednesday.

With recovery of one more body on Saturday, the death toll in flash floods incidents in Himachal Pradesh has gone up to seven.

Earlier, six bodies were found in a hydro-project site near the Manuni Khad area in Khaniyara village of Kangra district.

The project work was suspended due to rain and the workers were resting in temporary shelters near the site when floodwaters from Manuni Khad and nearby drains rushed towards them, sweeping several of them away, the officials said.

The deceased were identified as Chain Singh, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, Aditya Thakur from Chamba, Nitin and Sanjay both from Nurpur, Pardeep Verma and Chandan from Uttar Pradesh, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said.

There were 13 labourers at a camp, five of whom ran towards the hills while the rest were swept away by the gushing waters, Lovely from Chamba district, who was rescued by the search teams from a forest area near the project, said.

Despite bad weather, joint search-and-rescue operations undertaken by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and home guards are underway to find four missing persons (two each in Kangra and Kullu districts), officials said.

Meanwhile, the Met has issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated areas in the state on Sunday and Monday and also cautioned of Moderate to high risk of flash floods in parts of Solan. kangra, mandi and Sirmaur districts till Sunday.

