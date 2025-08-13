Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Heavy rainfall over the Shrikhand hills late this afternoon triggered sudden flash floods in the Ganvi and Nanti streams of Shimla district and the Kurpan stream in Kullu district's Nirmand subdivision, causing large-scale damage to infrastructure and property.

The District Disaster Management Authority confirmed that people are safe in houses situated at the upper reaches. One HRTC (Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation) bus and an ambulance are stuck on the other side of the Ganvi rivulet. A motorable bridge in Ganvi has been totally damaged and collapsed.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Removal Order: 3-Judge Supreme Court Bench To Hear Afresh Issue on August 14.

The incident occurred at around 4 pm in the Ganvi area, located about 160 kilometres from the state capital, Shimla, when floodwaters surged through the Ganvi Khad, sweeping away a motorable bridge and a key pedestrian bridge linking the village. The police post building in Ganvi was buried under debris, while the village bus stand was destroyed. Several roadside eateries near the bus stop were also damaged, officials said.

In Ganvi, two sheds were washed away, while six sheds were flooded, and one house is at risk. The connectivity in three Gram Panchayats - Ganvi, Kiao and Koot has also been hampered.

Also Read | Telangana Weather Update and Forecast: Heavy Rain Lashes Hyderabad and Different Parts of State, Meteorological Department Issues Red Alert.

Rampur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Harsh Amrender Singh confirmed that relief and rescue teams were rushed to the spot immediately after information was received. People have been evacuated to safer places.

"The situation turned severe due to heavy rainfall over the high Shrikhand hills," he said, adding that the rising waters forced villagers to flee their homes to safer areas.

In Kullu district's Nirmand subdivision, heavy rainfall near Shrikhand Mahadev and Bhimdwari areas triggered flooding in the Kurpan stream, sweeping away several pedestrian bridges connecting local villages.

Speaking to ANI, an eyewitness, Suresh, said, "This evening's flood in Ganvi khad caused a lot of damage. The bus stand and some shops were hit, and two bridges were washed away."

Another local resident, Ved Prakash, said, "At around 4.30 pm, a flood hit the Ganvi khad, sweeping away one motorable bridge and one pedestrian bridge. The bus stand and a roadside eatery were destroyed. The police post building has also been filled with debris." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)