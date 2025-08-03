Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Sunday, visited the disaster-affected areas of Thunag, Bakshyar, and Janjehli in the Siraj Assembly Constituency of the Mandi district.

During the visit, the Governor met with the affected families and distributed essential relief materials.

The Governor first interacted with disaster victims in Thunag and remarked that the subdivision has suffered the most damage in the recent natural calamity, with extensive losses to private property, land, and livestock.

He informed that cases amounting to over three crore rupees in compensation have been approved for final sanction.

Commending the resilience of the local people, Governor Shukla said, "Despite the massive loss, the courage and determination of the residents here are truly commendable. While complete compensation for the damage is not possible, every effort will be made to provide assistance at all levels." He emphasised the need to consider both internal resources and additional arrangements to tackle such situations effectively.

Shukla also visited the relief camp at Bakshyar and held discussions with affected residents at the PWD Rest House in Thunag. He later visited Panchayat Ghar Pakhred and reviewed the situation in the affected areas of Jhundi and Pakhred panchayats. The Governor also met disaster-hit families in Janjehli and offered words of comfort.

He informed that five truckloads of relief material had already been dispatched to Mandi and one to Kullu from Raj Bhavan. He assured that more assistance would be sent promptly if requested by the district administration.

Calling the calamity a major disaster, the Governor said that immediate restoration is a challenge, and there is a pressing need to take preventive measures to avoid such situations in the future. Referring to the Supreme Court's observations on environmental protection, he said they must be taken seriously and acted upon collectively.

The Governor also mentioned that a central team has been sent by the Government of India to assess both the causes of the disaster and the extent of the damage, which will help guide future planning and mitigation efforts.

Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly Jai Ram Thakur, who also accompanied the governor, stated that the people are still in deep shock as their sources of livelihood have been destroyed.

He appreciated the state government for restoring essential services like roads, electricity, and water supply through the district administration. He also thanked the Governor for extending support through the Red Cross. Thakur said rehabilitation remains a major challenge, as most affected people are still living in temporary arrangements.

During the visit, local residents also shared their experiences and concerns with the Governor. (ANI)

