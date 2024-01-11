Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government is reaching out to rural masses to solve their grievances at their doorsteps and taking government policies and programmes to them so that they may derive maximum benefits from these schemes, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

CM Sukhu was listening to the public grievances at Balduhak in the Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district, where he assured that Balduhak to Choru via Batal and all other connecting roads of the area would be repaired before the summer season this year.

The state government is going to make 20,000 recruitments in various government departments, said CM Sukhu and added that women's reservation in police recruitment has been increased to 30 per cent.

"Apart from employing the youth in the government sector, efforts were being made to provide them self-employment opportunities," CM Sukhu said in a statement.

He said that during the assembly elections, the Congress Party had promised to bring a start-up scheme for the youth and now started the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme.

"Under this, the state government is providing a 50 per cent subsidy to the youth for the purchase of e-taxi and ensuring fixed income by engaging these e-taxies with various government departments. In the second phase of the scheme, the government will provide financial assistance for setting up solar energy projects and will purchase electricity from these projects for the next 25 years, so the youth can get a fixed income," CM Sukhu further said.

He said that for the economic prosperity of farmers, a scheme to provide fixed income based on natural farming will also be introduced in the upcoming budget and officials have been instructed to prepare the draft of this scheme.

He said that the largest Cancer institute and nursing college in Himachal is being established at Medical College Hamirpur and it will ensure better health facilities for the people.

"The people of Nadaun have always shown faith in me and with their constant support today I got an opportunity to lead the state, for which I will always be indebted to the people of my assembly constituency," he said.

District Congress President and Chairman Kangra Cooperative Bank, Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that for the last one year, the Chief Minister has been trying hard to bring the state out of the economic crisis and has started many welfare schemes for the common people.

"The Chief Minister provided relief to the disaster-affected people by making a historic increase in the compensation under the Rs. 4500 crore special relief package. The leadership quality of CM Sukhu during the disaster was widely acclaimed by the World Bank, NITI Aayog and other organizations and people including former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar," Kuldeep Singh Pathania said. (ANI)

