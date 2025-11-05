Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): In a major police overhaul, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered the transfer and posting of 82 police officials, including 20 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 62 Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officers. The large-scale reshuffle affects senior ranks from Superintendents of Police (SPs) to Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) across districts, special units, and training institutions.

According to notifications issued by the Department of Home and signed by Special Secretary (Home) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, IAS, under the approval of Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, IAS, the transfers have been made "with immediate effect, in the public interest."

Also Read | Pakistan Denies Entry to Indian Hindu Pilgrims Visiting for Guru Nanak's 556th Birth Anniversary, Cities 'Non-Sikh' Status.

As per the first order, several SP-rank officers have been assigned new postings.

Bhupinder Singh-I (2006) has been posted as SP, Police Training College, Daroh (Kangra); Madan Lal-II (2006) as SP, Kullu; Balbir Singh-I (2007) as SP, Hamirpur (after the current incumbent's retirement); Sushil Kumar (2007) as SP, Kinnaur (Reckong Peo); Vijay Kumar (2007) as SP, Chamba; Vinod Kumar-II (2007) continues as SP, Police District Baddi; and Kulbhushan Verma (2008) takes over as SP, Police District Nurpur.

Also Read | ICC Women's World Cup 2025: PM Narendra Modi Meets Winning Members of Team India at Lok Kalyan Marg Following Historic Triumph, Praises Their Grit and Comeback Spirit (See Pics).

In a parallel order, four IPS officers have been given additional charges of major state police wings.

Gyaneshwar Singh, IPS (HP:1999), ADGP (CID), will also hold charge as ADGP (Special Task Force); Bimal Gupta, IPS (HP:2006), IGP (Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau), will also serve as IGP (Armed Police & Training); Gurdev Chand Sharma, IPS (HP:2009), DIG (Traffic, Tourist & Railways), will also hold charge as DIG (Law & Order); and Soumya Sambasivan, IPS (HP:2010), DIG (Northern Range), Dharamshala, has been given the additional charge of Principal, Police Training College, Daroh.

The reshuffle also includes over 60 HPPS officers serving as Additional Superintendents of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police, and Sub-Divisional Police Officers across CID, Vigilance, Anti-Narcotics Task Force, SDRF, and Indian Reserve Battalions.

Among them, Gulshan Negi (2015) has been posted as DSP (City), Shimla; Dr. Vasudha Sood (2018) as SDPO, Dehra; Sandeep Sharma (2023) as SDPO, Baijnath (Kangra); Manavendra Thakur (2022) as DSP (HQ), Shimla; and Vijay Kumar (2022) as SDPO, Paonta Sahib (Sirmour).

The Home Department said the move is part of a broader exercise to streamline police administration, enhance efficiency, and ensure better coordination across law and order, vigilance, and special task units.

"The Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to order the transfer and posting of the following officers with immediate effect, in the public interest," the official order stated.

The notifications, numbered Home-D-B(6)-1/2025-loose and Home-D-B(6)-2/2025-loose, are dated November 5, 2025, and mark one of the biggest police reshuffles in recent years in the hill state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)