Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that the state government is planning to cultivate the first plantation of asafoetida commonly known as heeng, saffron in high altitude areas of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts.

"The State Government is planning to cultivate the first plantation of Heeng and saffron in high altitude areas of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts under the Krishi Se Sampannta Yojana to boost the economy of the farmers of these areas," said the CM while presiding over a review meeting of Budget Assurances for 2020-21.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, Thakur said that the State Government has also enhanced the honorarium of part-time workers engaged in the revenue department from existing Rs. 3500 to Rs. 3800 per month. Similarly, the honorarium of Numberdars has been increased from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 2000, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was also trying to register at least five Geographical Indications (GIs) for Karsog Kulth, Thangi of Pangi, metal craft of Chamba, Chukh of Chamba and Rajmah of Bharmour. He said that this would not only provide a better market to these products but also strengthen the economy of the people of the areas.

He further said that this would not only provide a better market to these products but also strengthen the economy of the people of the areas.

"He said that efforts would be made to provide benefits of various schemes through DBT to benefit the beneficiaries. He said that the Government was also endeavouring to use e-Cabinet Software to computerize the Cabinet meetings and make it paperless," the CMO release stated.

"DPRs worth Rs. 100 crore have been sent to the Union Government for approval under the 'Swadesh Darshan' Programme. He said that under this programme Shivdham would be developed at Mandi besides the development and beautification of Riwalsar, Baba Nahar Singh Temple at Bilaspur, Kaleshwar temple in Dadasiba, Awaha Devi Temple in Hamirpur district, Manikaran in Kullu district and Trilokpur temple in Sirmaur district," the CMO release added.

The Himachal CM said that in order to boost the rural economy, steps would be taken to initiate work on more welfare schemes launched by the State Government.

"He said that new schemes launched by the Government such as Panchwati, Unnati etc. would go a long way in facilitating the people living in rural areas. He said that the Government would also help the rural artisans to provide them with better opportunities for the marketing of their produces," the release said further. (ANI)

