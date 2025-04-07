Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): On the occasion of World Health Day, the Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti (HGVS) organized a state-level convention in Shimla focusing on the rising issue of drug abuse among youth.

The event, titled "The Growing Drug Menace Among Youth", brought together various civil society groups, NGOs, and volunteer organizations from across Himachal Pradesh to chart a collective strategy to tackle the alarming trend.

Addressing the gathering, Vijay, the organizer and a social activist, emphasized the urgent need to take a holistic approach towards prevention, rather than solely relying on enforcement.

"Drug use is a one-way street. Once someone enters, it's hard to return. That's why we must act now together," Vijay, Organizer and Social Activist.

"The situation in Himachal Pradesh is deteriorating rapidly. Youth who once indulged in oral drug consumption are now turning to intravenous drugs. This clearly shows that we are failing to control the menace at the root level," said Vijay.

He acknowledged the efforts of law enforcement agencies and the government in cracking down on drug trafficking and cultivation. However, he stressed that the real solution lies in breaking the supply chain and simultaneously reducing the demand.

"The government is doing its part--raids are being carried out, seizures are being made, illegal cultivation is being destroyed. But unless civil society gets involved in controlling demand, we will not see real change," he added.

Vijay pointed out that while the government's current focus is largely on synthetic drugs like heroin and "chitta," it's crucial to recognize that several other forms of substance abuse are equally destructive and require attention.

"Chitta and heroin are dangerous, yes. But they are not the only drugs destroying our youth. We need to talk about all types of substance abuse, and we need to talk comprehensively," he said.

The convention concluded with a joint understanding among over 35 participating organizations that awareness campaigns must penetrate deeper into schools, communities, and homes. Engaging parents, teachers, and especially adolescents will be key in curbing the early onset of addiction.

"We must reach those who are on the threshold of trying drugs--those who've just started, and most importantly, those who haven't started yet. Once someone becomes a user, bringing them back is very difficult. Drug use is a one-way street. Getting in is easy; coming back is hard," Vijay warned.

The participants are drafting a memorandum that will be submitted to the government, urging it to supplement its supply-side interventions with strong preventive measures, especially targeting demand reduction among youth.

The campaign marked a significant step towards unifying civil society's efforts in the fight against drugs, emphasizing that real change requires a collective will and multi-pronged action plan. (ANI)

