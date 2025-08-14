Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court has imposed a tight schedule for the next stages in Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi's election petition against BJP leader Harsh Mahajan, arising from the contentious February 27, 2024, Upper House polls from the state.

Justice Bipin Chandra Negi, hearing the matter on Thursday, directed that the crucial process of admission and denial of documents by both sides must be completed positively on August 26, 2025. The judge made it clear that "no unnecessary adjournment" would be entertained on this account.

Following this step, the respondent's counsel will have 15 days to file a list of witnesses along with the requisite process fee and diet money. The case will then be placed before the Additional Registrar (Judicial) on September 12, 2025, for fixing dates for recording the respondent's evidence.

The court emphasised that this evidence stage must proceed expeditiously, in line with Section 86(7) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which mandates the timely disposal of election petitions. Both sides were warned against seeking unwarranted delays at any stage.

The latest directions came after the petitioner chose not to press certain arguments raised during earlier hearings on July 11 and August 6, 2025, leading to the court's focus shifting to the procedural framework for recording evidence.

The dispute stems from an unprecedented tie in the 2024 Rajya Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh, despite Congress holding a comfortable majority of 40 MLAs in the 68-member Assembly and initially appearing to have the backing of three independents. In a dramatic twist, six Congress MLAs and all three independents cross-voted, leaving both Singhvi and Mahajan with 34 votes each.

The Returning Officer then resorted to a draw of lots, the "slip method", to declare Mahajan elected. Singhvi challenged this outcome in court on April 6, 2024, questioning both the legality of the procedure and the fairness of deciding a parliamentary seat through chance. Mahajan's bid to have the petition dismissed was earlier rejected, allowing the case to proceed.

Observers note that the verdict could carry implications beyond Himachal Pradesh, potentially setting a precedent for resolving tied results in upper house elections. With the court now setting clear timelines and warning against procedural delays, the case appears headed for an intensive evidence phase in the coming weeks. (ANI)

