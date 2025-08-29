A view of an area severely affected by flash floods and incessant rains, in Mandi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himchal Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of the ongoing monsoon season, with 524 roads, including two national highways, blocked, 1,230 electricity distribution transformers disrupted, and 416 water supply schemes rendered non-functional as of Thursday evening, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Rescue and relief operations remain in full swing, especially in Chamba district, where 7,000-8,000 pilgrims undertaking the Manimahesh Yatra were stranded earlier this week.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said more than 3,000 pilgrims had been rescued so far, with four helicopters stationed in Chamba and others deployed in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti for emergency evacuations. "The situation is under control. People should not panic or believe in rumours," he said, cautioning that helicopter sorties depend on weather conditions.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered 312 deaths since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, with 160 fatalities linked to rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-triggered incidents, and 152 deaths in road accidents, according to the SDMA.

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania convened a high-level meeting with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and state departments to coordinate road restoration and ensure proper maintenance of four-lane projects.

"Hill states have unique challenges; a separate policy is needed to balance development and nature," Pathania said, adding that his home district, Chamba, had suffered extensive damage and that he would personally visit the area.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has also left for Chamba to oversee relief efforts. Officials said the state government may seek additional central assistance if the situation persists.

The SDMA report underlines that restoring blocked roads, reactivating disrupted power lines, and reinstating water supply schemes remain the top administrative priorities as the state battles one of its worst monsoon spells in recent years. (ANI)

