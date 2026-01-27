Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an alert for moderate snowfall across several districts of Himachal Pradesh, warning of light to moderate rain and snowfall at many places over the next six hours, with isolated intense spells likely in some areas.

"Light to Moderate RainySnow likely at many places with isolated intense spells over Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and over higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts during the next 6 hours," IMD said in its alert.

According to the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall and snowfall, while heavy rainfall or snowfall may occur at one or two places, particularly over Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

"During the next 6 hours, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely at several places in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu, with the possibility of heavy rainfall and snowfall at one or two places," the alert read.

Earlier, IMD had predicted light to moderate rain and snow at many places on January 26, intensifying on January 27 when most parts of the state expected to receive precipitation, with heavy rain or snow at isolated locations. Dry weather is likely on January 29, while intermittent light rain or snow may occur again between January 30 and February 1.

Cold wave and cold day conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places over the low hills and plains from January 28 onwards, while dense fog is expected in parts of Bilaspur, Una, Mandi and Paonta Sahib districts over the next few days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, have also been warned at isolated places in several districts, including Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Solan.

Meanwhile, on Monday, heavy snowfall and rain across Himachal have led to the closure of more than 1,250 roads, severely disrupting normal life across the hill state, even as tourists continue to flock to snow-bound destinations to enjoy the scenic winter conditions.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the government machinery is working on a war footing to restore road connectivity. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Two days ago, more than 1,250 roads were closed across the state. Efforts are being made to reopen them. You can see snow blowers and JCB machines deployed at various places across Himachal Pradesh." (ANI)

