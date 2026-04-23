The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a woman cricketer associated with the Jammu and Kashmir T20 League, along with her brother and an associate, in connection with an alleged s*xtortion and extortion case involving a Mumbai-based businessman. The arrests were made across multiple locations, officials said on Thursday, April 23.

The accused have been identified as 30-year-old Farkhanda Khan, her brother Bazil Khan (27), and 22-year-old Uddin Imtiyaz Wani. Police said the case involves alleged threats, financial coercion, and the misuse of private communications over an extended period. Amravati S*x Scandal: Accused Ayaan Ahmed Paraded to Recover Mobile Phone, Key Evidence Seized for Forensic Probe (Watch Video).

Woman Cricketer From Jammu and Kashmir Held for S*xtorting Businessman in Mumbai

Mumbai Police have arrested cricketer Farkhanda Khan (30), her brother Bazil Khan (27), and associate Uddin Imtiyaz Wani (22) in a sextortion case. A 28-year-old businessman from Colaba alleged that he came in contact with her in 2024 through chats, where she initiated explicit… pic.twitter.com/tppJru7BIK — IANS (@ians_india) April 23, 2026

Farkhanda Khan and her brother were arrested from a hotel in New Delhi, while Wani was apprehended later from Srinagar. All three are now in custody as investigators continue to examine the financial trail and digital evidence. Authorities said the accused are from different regions, including Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir, indicating a wider network.

According to police, the complainant is a 28-year-old businessman residing in Colaba. He reportedly came into contact with Farkhanda Khan in 2024 while living in Mumbai’s western suburbs. What began as routine communication allegedly escalated into explicit exchanges. Police claim that the accused later used these interactions to threaten the complainant with exposure. Nagpur NGO S*x Scandal: Survivors Allege Director Switched Off CCTV Cameras; Video Clips To Be Scrutinised.

Investigators allege that the complainant transferred INR 23.61 lakh to Farkhanda Khan through 32 transactions between April 2024 and January 2026 after being threatened. Police said a significant portion of the funds was routed to Wani’s account, with some transactions also traced to the account of Farkhanda’s father.

In January 2026, following further threats from the accused, including warnings of legal consequences and imprisonment, the complainant allegedly transferred an additional INR 40 lakh.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Information Technology Act. Officials said further investigation is underway to establish the full scope of the alleged operation, including any additional victims or financial links.

Cases involving online s*xtortion have been on the rise in recent years, with authorities warning users about the risks of sharing sensitive information over digital platforms. Law enforcement agencies have urged individuals to report such incidents promptly and avoid engaging with unknown contacts online.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).