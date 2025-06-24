Shimla, June 24 (PTI) Bollywood actor and BJP MP from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, Kangna Ranaut on Tuesday distributed PM POSHAN kits at Bajaura in the Banjar Assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu.

The nutrition kits are being distributed to eligible women under Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme and 17,000 kits would be distributed in her Mandi constituency, she said.

Kangna, who is currently on a tour of her constituency, was accorded a warm welcome by the local people. She said that the objective of the scheme is to provide nutritious food.

