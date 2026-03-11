New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, on Wednesday, called on the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, at Parliament House

He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP and Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge, Rajni Patil.

According to an official release, the meeting revolved around accelerating key road, bridge and tunnel projects in Himachal Pradesh, strengthening all-weather connectivity and ensuring that the State's fragile hill areas receive robust and safe infrastructure support from the Union Government.

The PWD Minister apprised Gadkari of the unique geographical challenges of Himachal Pradesh, frequent landslides and disasters, and the need for a long-term, sustainable road network that can serve local residents, farmers, horticulturists, tourists and the defence forces alike. He underlined that many sanctioned projects are at various stages of implementation and requested continued Central support, timely release of funds and flexibility in norms for hill States so that works can progress without delay.

A major focus of the meeting was on the strategically important Ghatasni-Shilha-Badhani-Bhubu Jot-Kullu road and the proposed tunnel at Bhubu (Bhoo Bhoo) Jot. Vikramaditya Singh urged that the Bhubu Jot tunnel and its approach road be treated as a priority project and that this entire stretch be declared a National Highway in view of its strategic, economic and tourism potential, the release stated.

Singh explained that the tunnel would provide an all-weather alternative link between Jogindernagar region and Kullu via the Lug Valley, substantially reducing the distance and travel time between Pathankot, Jogindernagar, Mandi and Kullu, easing congestion on existing routes and improving access to border areas.

The PWD Minister highlighted that the Bhubu Jot corridor would open up new opportunities for tourism, home-stay-based livelihoods, small businesses and transport services in the Lug Valley and adjoining regions. He also pointed out the strategic importance of an additional reliable route for defence logistics towards high-altitude areas, especially during winters when certain passes remain closed due to heavy snowfall. Vikramaditya Singh requested that, keeping in view this broader national interest, the proposal for the Bhubu Jot tunnel and the upgradation of the connecting road be processed on priority.

Apart from the Bhubu Jot proposal, Vikramaditya Singh also took up several important bridge and road projects from different parts of the State. He pressed for the construction of a double-lane bridge over River Beas between Basantipattan and Kheri to seamlessly connect Kangra and Hamirpur districts, thereby decongesting existing stretches of the National Highway and providing a shorter, safer route for daily commuters as well as commercial vehicles.

As per a release, he also raised the proposal for a motorable steel truss bridge over the Beas near Pandoh in Mandi district, which would significantly improve intra-district connectivity, provide alternate routes during highway blockades and support local economic activities.

The PWD Minister further referred to the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and other centrally sponsored schemes under which several works in Himachal Pradesh have already been sanctioned. He expressed gratitude for the approvals granted so far and requested that additional proposals for widening, strengthening and improving hill roads, as well as for slope protection, tunnels and bypasses, be accorded expeditious clearance. He mentioned that the State Government has framed its priorities in line with the recently approved annual road plan, and that PWD is committed to ensuring high-quality execution on the ground.

Vikramaditya Singh also conveyed the State's appreciation for policy initiatives such as support for ropeway projects and relaxation of certain norms for hilly terrain, which would help diversify transport options and reduce pressure on narrow mountain roads. He stressed that better connectivity is not merely a matter of convenience, but a necessary condition for economic growth, disaster response, education, health services and overall quality of life in a mountainous State like Himachal Pradesh, a release further read.

The release said that Nitin Gadkari gave a patient and positive hearing to all the issues raised by the Himachal PWD Minister and Rajni Patil. He appreciated the detailed presentation of the State's priorities and assured that the concerns of Himachal Pradesh would be examined sympathetically at the appropriate level. He stated that the Union Government is committed to improving road and bridge infrastructure in all hill and border States and that genuine requirements of Himachal Pradesh would receive due consideration.

Vikramaditya Singh reiterated that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh Government is determined to work in close coordination with the Union Government to carry forward important connectivity projects.

He expressed confidence that with continued Central support, remote, border and disaster-prone areas of the State will gradually be integrated through better, safer and all-weather roads, thereby creating new opportunities for employment, investment and inclusive development for the people of Himachal Pradesh, a release added. (ANI)

