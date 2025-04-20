Shimla, Apr 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the state is considering introducing CBSE curriculum in government schools.

According to an official statement, Sukhu said that on a pilot basis, the government will first implement CBSE curriculum in 100 schools.

He also announced that the government will soon start the recruitment process for 700 new home guard personnel in the state.

The chief minister made the remarks while presiding over the closing ceremony of Fire Service Week in Baldeyan, Shimla, the statement said.

Sukhu has been stressing on reforms in education and health sectors.

Last week, he had announced that senior secondary sections running in the government schools within area of urban local bodies would be made co-educational.

On March 28, the state cabinet had approved the elevation of the Directorate of Elementary Education to the Directorate of School Education for overseeing education from pre-nursery to Class 12.

At the event, CM Sukhu flagged off 13 new fire-fighting vehicles to enhance the department's emergency response capabilities and also praised the critical role played by the fire services, home guards, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel during the 2023 monsoon-led disaster, the statement said.

On the occasion, fire service personnel were honoured for their exemplary service and awards were also presented to the winners of various competitions held during the Fire Service Week, it said.

The chief minister also inspected the exhibitions put up by the fire department.

He also paid tributes at the Shaheed Smarak and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of two fire personnel, Joginder Pal and Ghanshyam, who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2009 while serving in Nalagarh of Solan district.

Sukhu also said healthcare reforms are underway to provide better medical services across the state.

