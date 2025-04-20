New Delhi, April 20: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the formation of a five-member judicial enquiry commission under the chairmanship of a retired apex court judge to enquire into the violent protests erupted against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in West Bengal’s Murshidabad.

As per the causelist published on the apex court's website, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N.K. Singh will take up the matter for hearing on April 21. The plea seeks directions to the West Bengal government to file a status report on the clashes/riots which took place during the protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, apart from taking action and curbing the hate speeches made with respect to any community. Murshidabad Violence: 2 Minors Among 315 Arrested So Far in Clashes Over Waqf Protest, Report West Bengal Police.

Further, the PIL, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, seeks direction to the Union Home Ministry to issue an advisory to Chief Secretaries of all the states to curb the hate and provocative speeches by the political parties or their leaders. As per the petition, protests erupted across various parts of the country after the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with demonstrations taking place in West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

“In West Bengal's Murshidabad District and North 24 Parganas, violence erupted in the protest against the Waqf Amendment Act. The violence has led to deaths and destruction of property. Stones were pelted, and several police personnel were also injured. Prohibitory orders and an Internet ban remained in place in various areas of Murshidabad. Train services were hit as protesters blocked the rail tracks,” it said. Murshidabad Violence: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Ignores Mamata Banerjee’s Request To Not Visit Riots-Hit Town, State Submits Report to High Court.

The petition added that it may be a good opportunity for politics, and some of the political parties use the religious sentiments to gain political mileage. “Instead of maintaining peace, the politicians give provocative speeches, which makes the situation worse. The Chief Ministers or ministers who, while sitting in tightened security, speak whatever they want and sometimes their speeches are filled with hate and provocation targeting a particular religion and people,” further stated the petition.

On Wednesday, a bench headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna expressed its concern over violence taking place amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, as it dealt with a clutch of petitions challenging the validity of the contentious amendments introduced to the Waqf Act, 1995. "One thing that is very disturbing is the violence which is taking place. Once the matter is before the court, it should not happen," remarked the Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan.

The CJI Khanna-led Bench, on Thursday, recorded the Centre’s undertaking that no fresh members would be appointed to Waqf Boards and the Central Waqf Council in terms of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, till the next date of hearing. In its interim order, the apex court recorded the assurance given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the second highest law officer of the Centre, that the status of existing Waqfs, including Waqf by user, will not be changed or identified.

