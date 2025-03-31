Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Following the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Himachal Police have intensified their action against drug trafficking and detained eight people under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in one week, a release said on Monday.

According to a spokesperson from the Police Department, the detainees, who are from Nurpur, Sirmaur, Chamba, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (Solan district) and Kangra, have repeatedly been found involved in drug trafficking. The stringent action under the PIT NDPS Act aims to curb the activities of repeat offenders and dismantle drug networks operating in the state.

Sukhu has adopted a firm stance on drug-related offenses and has instructed the Police Department to implement decisive measures against individuals engaged in such activities, irrespective of their status. He has conducted several high-level meetings with law enforcement and other pertinent departments to ensure the rigorous enforcement of anti-drug legislation, the spokesperson said.

The present state government has been actively implementing the PIT-NDPS Act, reinforcing preventive detention measures. On April 23, 2023, an advisory board, chaired by a Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, was established to oversee the legal aspects of detentions.

The Act was first enforced in the year 2024, leading to the detention of four individuals. With the recent detentions, the total number of individuals detained under its provisions has risen to twelve. Further financial investigations into the assets of those detained are ongoing, and necessary legal action will be taken based on the findings.

The state Government remains committed to making the state drug-free and will continue its relentless fight against the drug mafia. (ANI)

