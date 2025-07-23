Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Relentless monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has caused widespread disruption across the state, leading to the blockage of 432 roads, disabling 534 power distribution transformers (DTRs), and affecting 197 water supply schemes.

According to the latest report released by State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Himachal Pradesh, district Mandi remained the worst-hit with 260 roads blocked, while Kullu reported the highest number of disrupted DTRs at 123. Water supply disruptions were spread across several regions, with Kullu (44) and Chamba (57) being among the most affected.

The total death toll due to this year's monsoon fury in the state has climbed to 135, with 76 deaths directly attributed to rain-related incidents and 59 caused by road accidents, SDMA officials confirmed.

National Highways have also taken a hit, with NH-02, NH-21, and NH-154 affected by landslides and road collapses.

Authorities continue to be on high alert, and emergency services are deployed for rapid clearance and restoration operations in the worst-affected areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dry to moderate weather conditions across Himachal Pradesh till July 26, with a fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely to begin on July 27, primarily affecting mid and low-hill districts, as per the latest update by IMD Senior Scientist Shobhit Katiyar.

"There has been light to moderate rainfall across all districts in the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall was recorded in Una district at 9 cm, followed by 7 cm in Hamirpur and 6 cm in Bilaspur. Rainfall in Shimla and Solan districts remained below 4 cm," Katiyar said.

However, rainfall activity is expected to decrease from July 23 to July 26, with "no significant weather systems active except for light to moderate rain at many places across the state," Katiyar added. He clarified that no weather alert has been issued until July 27. (ANI)

