Mumbai, July 23: For the first time, Bharti Airtel Ltd (NSE: BHARTIARTL) has become India’s third-largest company by market capitalisation, surpassing Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). As of July 21, Airtel’s market cap stood at INR 11.44 lakh crore, edging past TCS’s INR 11.42 lakh crore, according to NSE data. This milestone marks a significant shift in the corporate rankings, with Airtel climbing from the 10th position just three years ago to the third position this year in 2025.

Reliance Industries remains at the top with INR 19.3 lakh crore, followed by HDFC Bank at INR 15.34 lakh crore. This is also the first time since October 2009 that Bharti Airtel has overtaken TCS in market capitalisation. As reported by CNBCTV18, Bharti Airtel’s stock performance has been a key driver behind its rise in market capitalisation. The telecom giant’s shares surged by 1% on July 21, pushing its market value to INR 11.45 lakh crore, which is INR 2,220 crore higher than that of TCS. Airtel Launches Industry First ‘Business Name Display’ Feature To Curb Spam and Build Customer Trust for Enterprises.

This ascent is notable amid a challenging market environment where many top companies have faced valuation declines. Since the start of 2025, Airtel’s market cap has grown by nearly INR 2 lakh crore, making it one of the fastest-growing stocks in the Nifty50 index, second only to Reliance Industries. The company’s share price has demonstrated significant strength this year, hitting a 52-week high of INR 2,045.80 on July 2, 2025, compared to a low of INR 1,422.60 on August 7, 2024. Airtel Perplexity Partnership: Nearly 360 Million Airtel Customers Get Free Access to Perplexity Pro AI Tool Worth INR 17,000 and Multiple Subscription Benefits.

The stock is currently trading near its upper technical band at INR 2,097.40, while the lower band stands at INR 1,716.20, indicating potential for further upside momentum. Bharti’s stock has delivered a stellar performance in 2025, backed by strong operational metrics, easing competition, and growing investor interest. Its share price has risen over 20% since January, significantly outperforming the Nifty50 index, which has gained around 6% during the same period. In contrast, TCS has seen a 22% decline in share value amid concerns over global IT spending and AI-led disruptions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2025 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).