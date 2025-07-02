Dharamshala, Jul 2 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly complex at Tapovan, Dharamshala, has been officially opened to tourists. Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday flagged off the initiative at a ceremony organised by the district administration of Kangra.

Speaking on the occasion, Pathania said that the Tapovan Assembly Complex, nestled amidst the scenic Dhauladhar ranges, is not only a marvel of modern architecture but also a site of spiritual importance due to its proximity to the Taposthal of Swami Chinmayanand. He added that the complex offers panoramic views of McLeodganj and the surrounding Himalayan landscape, making it a unique blend of nature, spirituality, and governance.

"Visitors will now be able to access the Assembly complex by paying a nominal entry fee. The tour includes entry to the main Vidhan Bhawan building and the visitors' gallery. Revenue generated from tourist visits will be utilised for the upkeep and maintenance of the complex. To further enhance the visitor experience, a mobile food van has also been stationed near the premises," he said. PTI/COR

