New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh recorded an approximate voter turnout of 55.70 per cent till 5 pm in the ongoing bypolls in three assembly constituencies on Saturday.

According to Election Commission, Arki recorded 54 per cent, Fatehpur recorded 54.71 per cent and Jubbal-Kotkhai recorded 59.12 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm.

The necessity to conduct a by-election for the three assembly constituencies emerged due to the deaths of sitting MLAs on the respective seats.

BJP's Ratna Singh Pal, Congress Party's Sanjay and Independent Jeet Ram are candidates from Arki assembly constituency.

From the Fatehpur assembly constituency, a total of five candidates, Baldev Thakur of BJP, Bhawani Singh Pathania of Indian National Congress, Pankaj Kumar Darshi of Himachal Jankranti Party and independent candidates Dr Ashok Kumar Somal and Dr Rajan Sushant are in the fray.

The four candidates from the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency are BJP's Neelam Saraik, Indian National Congress's Rohit Thakur, independent candidates Chetan Singh Bragta and Suman Kadam.

The results of these polls will be announced on November 2.

Out of 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, 43 are with the BJP whereas Congress has a hold of 19 seats. One seat is with CPI (M) and two seats have independent candidates as their representatives. (ANI)

