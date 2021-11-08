Shimla, Nov 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday congratulated Bollywood actor Kangna Ranaut on getting Padma Shri during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

The chief minister in a statement said people of the state are elated at Kangna Ranaut getting the prestigious award.

Also Read | KPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Accountant, Cashier & Other Post Exam, Candidates Can Download The Answer Key Online at keralapsc.gov.in.

Thakur expressed hope that she would continue to bring laurels to the state through her work.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)