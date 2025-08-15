Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 33 development projects worth Rs 216 crore at Sarkaghat, covering Sarkaghat, Seraj, Drang, and Dharampur assembly constituencies of Mandi district.

Among the projects inaugurated, the Chief Minister flagged off the Rs 54.91 crore multi-village rural piped water scheme for Baldwara, Bhadrota, and part of Gopalpur block, Rs. 48 lakh Ayurvedic Health Centre building at Ropa Thathar, tehsil Sarkaghat, Rs. 1.49 crore Science Lab at GSSS Baldwara, Rs. 4.93 crore metalling and tarring of Naghla Redu Kaner road, Rs. 5.70 crore road from Nai More, Barot Badahin, Balh, Mehra, Upper Ludhana Upper Barot, Rs. 1.33 crore bridge on Nabahi to Thanda Pani link road, Rs. 1.48 crore Science Lab at GSSS Paunta, Rs. 1.96 crore bridge on Nagla Thana road at Thana Nala of Nagla Mandir in GP Gopalpur.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Thanks World Leaders for Extending Wishes on Swatantrata Diwas.

Moreover, Rs. 14.90 crore combined office building at Baldwara tehsil, Rs. 12 lakh patwar circle building, Mohin, tehsil Sarkaghat, Rs. 12 lakh patwar circle building Kalthar, tehsil Baldwara, Rs. 94 lakh school building at GSSS (Girls) Sarkaghat, Rs. 31 lakh Panchayat Ghar Rissa, Rs. 28 lakh Panchayat Ghar Guhumu, Rs. 31 lakh Panchayat Ghar Upper Barot (Paunta), Rs. 32 crore Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School, Sarkaghat, Rs. 11 lakh Community Centre, Samsoh, Sarkaghat, Rs. 14 lakh Apna Pustkalya Library at Sub Division Balichowki, Rs. 1.15 crore Zila Bachat Samiti Shops in tehsil Aut Bazar, Rs. 11.06 crore Community Health Centre building at Marhi, Rs. 22.82 crore double lane bridge with footpath over river Beas at Kothi Pattan on Dharampur Sandhole road via Seoh Langana, Rs. 4.77 crore bridge over Sun khad from Kandapatan and Rs. 2.25 crore Bow string steel truss foot bridge over Sun khad to Purana Dharampur Bazar were inaugurated by CM.

Himachal Pradesh CM also performed foundation stones of Rs. 3.60 crore augmentation and improvement of LWSS Plassi Badahin, Nawani Katoh Alsogi (Phase 1st and 2nd) Jamnoun Tarndol, Bahnooo under Jal Shakti Vibhag Sub Division Baldwara, Rs. 16.45 crore Rain Water Harvesting structure on Soan Khad at Batal Ki Aal in G.P. Chouri tehsil Sarkaghat, Rs. 8.83 crore resilient and sustainable service delivery in water supply schemes under Jal Shakti Sub Division Baldwara, Rs. 95 lakh Science Lab at GSSS Chowk, Rs. 1.06 crore Primary Health Centre Chandesh, Rs. 22 lakh Health Sub Centre Chukku Paonta, Rs. 1.04 crore new block building at GSSS Chandesh, Rs. 1.14 crore Panchayat Ghar Maseran, Rs. 12.91 crore Government ITI at Mohin and Rs. 6.07 crore Chandpur to Dhagwani road via Chhabhar Kawah Dalehra.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Awards Himself 'Hilal-I-Jurat', Country's Second-Highest Wartime Gallantry Medal.

These initiatives are part of the state government's focus on improving infrastructure, health, education, and water supply services in Mandi district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)