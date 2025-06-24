Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): The education department of Himachal Pradesh has directed all government schools to incorporate daily news reading sessions during their morning assemblies.

A spokesperson from the Education Department said on Tuesday that following Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's directives, written instructions have been issued to all Deputy Directors to ensure the mandatory implementation of this initiative in government schools across the state.

This decision follows the Chief Minister's recent surprise visit to the Government Senior Secondary School in Baga Sarahan, Kullu district. During his interaction with students, the Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over their general awareness level of the students and emphasised the importance of equipping students with practical knowledge alongside their academic curriculum.

The spokesperson added that this measure aims to prepare students for competitive exams and real-world challenges by enhancing their general knowledge, critical thinking, and communication skills.

He said that all school heads have been instructed to ensure the regular availability of both English and Hindi newspapers in their institutions. These resources are intended to help students improve their reading comprehension, vocabulary, and pronunciation while encouraging public speaking and confident participation in assemblies.

The spokesperson further said that this initiative is a step towards fostering a habit of staying informed and developing a deeper engagement with current affairs, thereby promoting the all-around development of students. In an increasingly interconnected world, this step would ensure that our students are well aware of the current events, both nationally and globally. (ANI)

