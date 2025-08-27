Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has faced severe devastation due to floods over the past three days, with significant damage reported along the Beas River.

The state has incurred an estimated loss of Rs 1,400 crore to the PWD department, including Rs 550 crore in the last three days alone.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh, on Wednesday, said, "In the past 3 days, Himachal Pradesh has suffered significant damage, particularly along the Beas River, with an estimated loss of approximately Rs 1,400 crores to the PWD department, including Rs 550 crores in the last 3 days alone. Several bridges and roads have been washed away, especially in Kullu and Manali. The state government has deployed heavy machinery... and is in constant contact with NHAI officials."

He further said that a special meeting, chaired by the Assembly Speaker, was convened to address the crisis and strategise efforts to restore normalcy.

"A special meeting chaired by the Assembly Speaker was held to discuss restoring normalcy... Despite challenges like disrupted connectivity and the tragic deaths of ground staff, the government is committed to providing support to affected families and ensuring the safety of its workers... I urge the public to stay safe, follow weather alerts, and adhere to local administration guidelines...," he added.

The government is actively working to provide relief and rebuild infrastructure in the flood-hit areas.

The ongoing monsoon season has wreaked unprecedented havoc across Himachal Pradesh, leaving 310 people dead and causing massive damage to life, property, and infrastructure.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the toll from June 20 to August 27 includes 158 rain-related deaths from landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-triggered incidents, and 152 fatalities in road accidents during the same period.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) cumulative damage report shows the scale of destruction, with 369 people injured, 38 missing, and losses to public property estimated at over Rs. 2,62,336 lakh. More than 1,240 houses have been damaged, 331 fully and 416 partially, while 2,045 cowsheds, 897 labour huts, and hundreds of shops and small factories have been hit. (ANI)

