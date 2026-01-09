Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Cabinet Minister and Technical Education Minister, Rajesh Dharmani, on Thursday, said that the state government will soon restart the "Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar" programme, under which ministers, the Speaker of the Assembly and senior MLAs will be assigned specific duties to take governance directly to the people.

Addressing a press conference here, Dharmani said that the Congress-led government's efforts towards resource mobilisation have yielded "positive results."

Also Read | MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 Out at esb.mp.gov.in: Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board Releases Schedule for 21 Examinations, Know Steps To Download PDF.

He said that between April 1, 2023 and September 30, 2025, the state earned a revenue of Rs. 26,683 crore, which is Rs. 3,800 crore more than what was generated during the corresponding period under the previous BJP government.

"Steps taken by the present Congress government to strengthen the state's economy have shown results," Dharmani stated.

Also Read | SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27: Staff Selection Commission Announces Examination Schedule for CGL, CHSL and Other Major Exams; Check Full Timetable Here.

He said the government has imposed a milk cess of Rs. 10 per bottle on liquor, which has generated an income of Rs. 287 crore.

"This cess has contributed significantly to revenue and will be used for public welfare," he added.

The minister also announced that the state government will set up special courts to dispose of long-pending revenue cases.

"Thousands of revenue-related cases are pending, and this is a major step by the government to ensure speedy justice," he said.

Dharmani asserted that there would be "no scams" under the present government.

"During the BJP regime, there was a land scam. Our government will function transparently," he said, adding that BJP leaders are suffering from intellectual bankruptcy.

Commenting on the Himachal Pradesh High Court's orders related to panchayat elections, Dharmani said the government would carefully examine the verdict.

"The decision will be studied, appropriate steps will be taken from the government's side, and the matter will be discussed in the cabinet meeting," he said.

Responding to the BJP's criticism, the minister said, "The public has assigned the BJP only one task for five years to keep twisting facts and presenting them in a distorted manner," Dharmani said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)