Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): In a major reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government has directed the transfer and posting of 16 officers which include four IAS officers, four IPS officers and eight State Administrative Service officers. These orders were issued on Saturday.

"On the recommendations of the Civil Services Board, the Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to order the transfers and postings of IPS officers, with immediate effect, in the public interest", the official statement read.

The list included IPS officers Gurdev Chand, Sanjeev Kumar, Sakshi Verma, and Dr Monika.

No further reason for the immediate transfers was mentioned.

The government has also transferred four IAS officers.

The government has also posted 8 State Administrative Service officers.

According to an official statement from the state government, Madan Kumar (HPAS-2012) has been posted as the Registrar of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cluster University in the Mandi districts.

Vivek Mahajan (HPAS-2012) is now posted as Una district's Sub Divisional officer (civil).

Jagan Thakur, HPAS (2012), Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Dalhousie, as Additional Director, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, relieving Dr Rakhee Singh, HPAS (2016) of this additional charge.

Anil Kumar Bhardwaj, HPAS (2017), presently under the order of transfer as Assistant Commissioner (Protocol), Parwanoo, District Solan, Himachal Pradesh, is now posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Dalhousie.

"Dr Vikram Singh, HPAS (2014), Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Sangrah, as Joint Secretary (Tribal Development) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh and Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, relieving Chander Prakash Verma, IAS (HP:2010) of this charge Dr Vikram Singh, HPAS (2014), shall also hold additional charge of the post of Joint Secretary (Horticulture) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla," the statement added.

Mukesh Sharma, F-IPAS (2022), Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur at Nahan, who is also holding additional charge of the post of Joint Director, Dr Y S Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan as sub-Divisional Officer (Civil).

Earlier last week, the government had transferred 13 IAS officers and nine HPAS officers. (ANI)

