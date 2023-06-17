Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday ordered the transfer of 21 police officers in the state and 2 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) officers

"The government of Himachal Pradesh has ordered the transfer of 21 police officers including 16 state police services and two Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) officers has also been transferred," a release said.

Earlie in April this year, In a major reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government transferred 5 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 2 state administrative HP Administrative Service (HAS) officers. (ANI)

