Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): The State-Level Competition on Safe Construction Models was organised on Wednesday by the Disaster Management Cell, Department of Revenue, Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) at the Centre for Science Learning & Creativity (CSLC), Anandpur - Shimla, stated in a press note.

The competition was a key component of the month-long disaster awareness campaign, "SAMARTH - 2025", being observed across the State from October 1st to October 31st. Under this flagship initiative, a series of events and activities is being conducted throughout Himachal Pradesh to promote disaster risk reduction, community preparedness, and safe construction practices.

The Safe Construction Model Competition was organised in three phases: Block Level, District Level, and State Level across three categories: High School, Senior Secondary School, and College. Winners from each district participated at the State Level, showcasing innovative and technically sound models that demonstrated earthquake-resistant and hazard-resilient construction techniques.

Participants were evaluated on several parameters, including Structural Safety & Stability, Design Innovation & Creativity, Technical Accuracy & Detailing, Relevance to Local Context & Hazards, Sustainability & Eco-Friendliness, Clarity of Concept & Explanation, Feasibility & Practical Application, and Overall Presentation & Neatness.

The initiative aims to encourage students and budding engineers to adopt and promote safe construction practices suited to the Himalayan region's unique seismic and climatic conditions. Through such platforms, HPSDMA seeks to strengthen awareness of disaster-resilient infrastructure and foster a culture of safety and preparedness across the State.

The top three winning entries from the State-Level Competition will be presented during the State-Level Function to be held in Shimla on 14th October 2025, as part of the observance of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR). (ANI)

