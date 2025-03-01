Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Raveesh on Saturday gave an update on the situation in Kullu district, where the weather has cleared after a period of heavy snowfall.

The Deputy Commisioner speaking to reporters said, "The weather has cleared in Kullu district. We are focusing on restoration work now."

Power disruption has been a major issue, particularly in Manali where electricity has been out since last evening.

"Electricity has been disrupted in Manali since last evening. But we are hopeful. I have received information that one feeder has been energized. Today, we are hopeful that power in the main town area and Mall Road area will be restored," Kullu Deputy Commmissioner said.

Despite the challenges, efforts are underway to clear roads and restore services.

"112 Link Roads are down, but the main national highway is disrupted at a point. But one-way traffic is functional," the Kullu Deputy Commmissioner said.

"Relief work for those who are stranded is being undertaken, and snow clearing operations are being conducted in the upper reaches," he said.

Disruptions in infrastructure have also impacted the district.

"1646 DTRs are disrupted in the district, and 125 water supply schemes, 6 irrigation schemes, 2 sewerages, and 11 LIA schemes are disrupted," the District Commissioner said.

However, he assured that efforts to clear the National Highway were progressing. "We are hopeful that NH will clear in 2-2.5 hours," he said, offering hope for further progress.

Meanwhile, Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh were severely affected by heavy snowfall on Saturday, with roads blocked and vehicles covered in thick snow layers.

The region's transportation has been severely disrupted, making it challenging for residents and travelers.

Himachal Pradesh IMD Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said, "The last 24 hours have seen heavy rainfall and even snow in the upper reaches of the state. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was seen in Kullu, Kangra, and Mandi districts."

Sharma explained the cause of the sudden weather change was owing to Western disturbances, "which activated on February 25 and continued till late last night."

The IMD scientist said, "Another Western disturbance will be activated on 2 March, and its effect will be seen on 3 March. Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul Spiti will see heavy to very heavy snowfall. Kullu and Mandi will see heavy rainfall."

He further noted, "The weather throughout the state will clear on 5 March," offering a hopeful outlook for improvement. (ANI)

