Shimla, Nov 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded four more Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 3,749 on Wednesday, while 138 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,24,557, an official said.

Two fresh deaths were reported from Kangra and one each from Una and Shimla districts.

Seventy more patients recuperated from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,18,931, the health official said.

At present, there are 1,860 active cases in the state.

