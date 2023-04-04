Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh logged 306 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

The State has 16 Covid testing facilities running and a total of 1,493 active cases of Covid-19.

About 192 COVID patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

However, no fresh Covid death has been reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll remained at 4,196.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday recorded 3,038 fresh cases of covid in the last 24 hours with the active caseload standing at 21,179.

The COVID cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 now dropped to 3038 in the last 24 hours.

With 2,069 recoveries in the last 24 hours, total recoveries have increased to 4,41,77,204. India's recovery rate is currently at 98.76 per cent.

The daily and weekly positivity rates are 1.84 per cent and 2.49 per cent respectively.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting a study to know the connection between the sudden rise in deaths due to cardiac arrest and Covid-19 and its results are expected to come in two months' time.

The results of the study are expected to come in two months, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told reporters in Delhi on Tuesday.

In the wake of rising COVID cases in India, Mandaviya on Monday said that Omicron's sub-variant which is circulating in the country has not led to an increase in hospitalisations and there is no need to worry.

The Minister said that there is a need to remain vigilant.

"We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn't increased hospitalisations," Mandaviya said. (ANI)

