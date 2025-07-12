Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Heavy rainfall and cloudbursts across Himachal Pradesh have caused widespread destruction, with 92 people reported dead and extensive damage to infrastructure between June 20 and July 11, according to updated figures released by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) under the Department of Revenue's Disaster Management Cell.

Of the total fatalities, 56 deaths have been attributed to rain-related incidents, including cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, electrocutions, and drowning. Additionally, 36 people lost their lives in road accidents during the ongoing monsoon season. The districts of Kullu, Chamba, and Solan have recorded the highest number of traffic-related casualties.

As per the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) report, Mandi district has emerged as the worst-hit region, reporting 15 rain-related deaths, 27 people missing, and five others injured in the last 11 days alone. The 16 MW Patikari hydroelectric project in Mandi also suffered serious damage due to rain-triggered disasters.

The same period also reported extensive property and livestock losses. In total, 844 homes and 631 cowsheds were damaged across the district, while 164 shops, 31 vehicles, and 14 bridges were either destroyed or rendered unusable.

As of July 12, a total of 247 roads, including key national highways NH-003 (Mandi-Dharampur via Kotli) and NH-21 (Mandi-Kullu), remain blocked. Further, 463 electricity transformers and 781 water supply schemes have been disrupted, severely impacting local communities.

Over 854 livestock are reported lost in the Mandi district alone. Relief operations are undergoing534 at full scale, with 534 individuals housed in 16 relief camps across the district. The administration has distributed 5,228 tarpaulins and 3,093 ration kits to affected families. Rescue efforts have led to the evacuation of 290 people, including 92 students and two pregnant women who were airlifted by the Indian Air Force.

Multiple rescue and relief teams, including NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, ITBP, and Home Guards, are actively engaged in operations across severely affected subdivisions such as Thunag, Gohar, and Karsog. Drone surveillance and medical aid drops are ongoing in inaccessible regions like Lambathach and Pakhrair.

The total monetary loss across Himachal Pradesh due to monsoon-related disasters has been estimated at ₹751.78 crore. This includes the complete destruction of 368 homes, 295 shops, and 85 huts/labour sheds, and thousands of hectares of agricultural and horticultural crops were affected.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has urged residents to remain alert, especially in landslide-prone and low-lying areas, as rainfall is expected to continue in several parts of the state. (ANI)

