Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): Dissatisfied with the State government's reply on the Himcare scheme in the state Assembly on Tuesday, the Opposition staged a noisy protest and walked out, accusing the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government of dismantling the free healthcare facility started by the previous BJP regime.

The uproar began during the Question Hour when BJP MLA Vinod Kumar raised the issue, alleging that under the Himcare scheme, people were not receiving treatment benefits in hospitals and were being forced to mortgage their mangalsutras to pay for medical expenses. "When questions are asked, the government says the scheme is running, but the reality in hospitals is completely different," he charged.

Responding to the allegations, Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil said that the scheme was burdened with pending liabilities of ₹364 crore and was riddled with large-scale irregularities, which the present government was trying to rectify. His reply, however, further angered the Opposition benches.

Amid loud sloganeering, BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the House.

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, accused the government of shutting down free treatment for the poor.

"The government has ended free healthcare for the poor. People are being forced to mortgage their jewellery to get treatment. When this issue was raised in the Assembly, the ministers and even the Chief Minister laughed. I have never witnessed such inhuman behaviour. Health and education in the state have sunk to the lowest level ever," Thakur said.

The issue highlighted the growing political confrontation in the ongoing monsoon session, with the Opposition sharpening its attack on the government over health services and public welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Tuesday informed that the state has suffered reported losses worth Rs 2,000 crore so far due to incessant rains, landslides, road accidents and flash floods.

Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh and widespread damage to infrastructure, crops and public life. Negi said that the monsoon was still active in many parts of the state, with no sign of respite.

"The spell of rains has not ended yet; it is continuing without any reduction. In several places the monsoon is active with great intensity. Yesterday Shimla witnessed very heavy rain, leading to tree falls and disruption of electricity supply. At Ramchandra Chowk, a massive landslide occurred and many people had to be shifted to safer locations. Similar heavy damage has been reported in Kullu district also. So far, there are no reports of loss of life in these fresh incidents, but orchard crops have suffered extensive damage in affected areas," the minister said.

The minister informed that 365 roads remain blocked, 80 electricity schemes have been hit, and nearly 35 water supply schemes have been disrupted across the state. Several distribution transformers (DTRs) have also been badly affected, leaving large sections without power. (ANI)

