Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Hundreds of pensioners on Monday staged a gherao of the Vidhan Sabha at Chaura Maidan in Shimla, pressing the Himachal Pradesh government to address their long-pending demands and warning of a larger statewide agitation if their issues remain unresolved.

The protest was organised under the banner of the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Executive Committee, with participants raising slogans and expressing strong dissatisfaction over what they termed as the government's "continued neglect" of pensioners' concerns.

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Speaking to ANI, the president of the committee, Suresh Thakur, said the agitation was part of a larger struggle to secure what pensioners consider their rightful entitlements after decades of service.

"This is a struggle for our rights. We have served for 40-45 years, and we are not asking for anything extra, only what is due to us. But unfortunately, we have never seen a government like this, nor such a situation where pensioners are forced to come out on the streets at this age," he said.

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He urged the state government, particularly Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, to initiate dialogue and resolve the issues through negotiations.

"We appeal to the Chief Minister to call us for talks. If the government gives us a clear assurance within the next two to three months, we are ready to wait. But if our demands are ignored and no dialogue is initiated, we will be compelled to intensify our agitation," he added.

The pensioners also alleged that their concerns were being sidelined and warned that failure to address their demands could lead to a major protest movement across Himachal Pradesh in the coming days.

Earlier on Sunday, Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur accused the Congress-led state goverment of displaying a pattern of defamation and closure of schemes started under the previous BJP-led government, referring to the debate around the HIMCARE scheme as an example.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Ever since the Congress came to power in Himachal Pradesh, there has been a continuous sequence of defaming and shutting down the schemes of the BJP government. More than 2000 institutions have been closed. First, they tried to tarnish the HIMCARE scheme by levelling allegations against it, and then announced its closure." Under the HIMCARE scheme, eligible families can access up to ₹5 lakh in annual, cashless treatment coverage at enlisted hospitals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)