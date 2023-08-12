Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh police have issued an advisory to citizens asking them to avoid unessential travel and travel at night in areas where roads are not proper as the landslides and rockslides are not visible.

Amid incessant rainfall, repeated instances of landslides and rockslides have been witnessed in several districts of the hill state, said the officials on Saturday.

According to the Himachal Police, the continuous downpours in Himachal Pradesh have led to the occurrence of rockslides and landslides in various parts of the state.

The Police also advised the people not to travel at night in places with poor roads.

"Due to incessant rains in the state, there are reports of rockslides and landslides. Avoid unessential travel. Also, avoid travelling at night in areas where roads are not proper as the landslides and rockslides are not visible. Stay smart- Stay safe," tweeted Himachal Police.

The National Highway number 5 running through Himachal Pradesh has also been temporarily closed at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo in the state's Solan district due to landslides, police said.

The officials further said that the restoration work is underway.

In another instance, a landslide occurred near an RTO office in the state's Shimla district. The officials informed restoration work is in progress.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places to likely continue in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kullu, Lahul, Solan, Shimla and Sirmaur.

Further, the Weather Department has stated the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur and Bilaspur for the next 3 hours.

Earlier in the day, the IMD issued an orange alert for eight districts of the state.

The Baba Garib Nath Temple has been submerged after the water level of the Bhakra Dam on Saturday reached 1,670 feet in the Una district, said the officials.

"Bhakra Dam's water level is 1,670 feet. Baba Garib Nath Temple at Androli submerged. Stay away and stay alert from Bhakra Reservoir. Don't go near. Avoid Unnecessary travel," tweeted Himachal Police.

The danger mark at the Bhakra dam is 1,680 feet. (ANI)

