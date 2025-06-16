Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Shimla police recovered 11 grams of heroin (chitta) near Panthaghati in Shimla and arrested two accused in connection with the case, police said on Monday in a release.

The accused have been identified as Ashwani Kumar alias Happy (22 years), resident of Hamirpur district, presently residing in Shimla, and Ashwin Kumar (29 years), resident of Shimla.

A case FIR No. 48/25 under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act has been registered at Police Station East, Shimla.

"As per the report, on June 15, 2025, a Special Cell team was on patrol duty at Shakrala near Panthaghati when they intercepted two individuals and recovered 11 grams of heroin (chitta) from their possession," Shimla police said.

Both the accused have been taken into custody. Further investigation is being carried out.

Shimla Police remains committed to curbing drug-related activities and ensuring the safety and well-being of the public, the police said.

Earlier on June 7, Shimla Police's Special Cell recovered 21.07 grams of Chitta (heroin) during routine patrolling near Shoghi and arrested three individuals from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab under the NDPS Act, an official statement said.

A case under the ND&PS Act (The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985) has been registered at Police Station West, Shimla, the statement from Shimla Police said.

During routine patrolling near Shoghi, the Special Cell team recovered 21.07 grams of Chitta/Heroin from the possession of the following individuals: Anuj Kumar Duggal, son of Late Shri Arun Kumar Duggal, PO, Puneet Pal, son of Jaswinder Singh, Agand Sawrawal, son of Late Shri Lalit Kumar Sawrawal, the statement added.

"Shimla Police remains firm in its resolve to combat drug trafficking and appeals to the public to actively support the efforts to make society drug-free," the statement also noted. (ANI)

