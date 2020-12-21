Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): As many as 319 new coronavirus cases, 306 recoveries were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday as of 9 pm, according to the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare.

While 52,329 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the state so far, there are 5,196 active cases.

A total of 46,221 persons have recovered from the viral infection while 864 have lost their lives to the deadly virus here.

Meanwhile, with 26,624 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)