Shimla, May 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported 1,309 new COVID-19 cases and 59 more fatalities on Sunday, pushing the state's infection tally to 1,79,034 and the death toll to 2,752, an official said.

According to the state health department, there are 25,979 active cases in Himachal Pradesh.

As many as 4,059 patients have recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,50,278, the official said.

