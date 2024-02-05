Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): A thick blanket of snow covered the Kharapathar area of Shimla on Monday morning after higher reaches of the state received fresh snowfall in the past 24 hours.

The Lahaul Spiti district also lay covered in a sheet of snow as the area received fresh snowfall earlier today.

Following the fresh spell of snow in parts of Himachal Pradesh, tourists from northern India started flocking to the popular hill station, Shimla.

Atul Jain, a tourist from Punjab who has been staying in Kufri, a hill station, rushed to Shimla to experience the snowfall. He told ANI," I would request everyone to come here and enjoy the beautiful weather here."

Jeenu from Delhi, who experienced the snowfall for the first time, said, "My dream came true. It is a beautiful view. I am feeling very delighted to see the snow. Everyone should come here and enrich themselves with a new experience."

Snowfall has also elated the local hoteliers, reviving their hopes of progress in the tourism industry here.

The hill state has been grappling with cold weather conditions over the past few days as heavy snowfall graced the region, blocking several roads, including national highways.

During the past 24 hours, the higher reaches in the districts of Shimla, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba have received fresh snowfall.

As per data available from the state Disaster Management Authority, 645 roads, including 4 National highways, are closed.

Additionally, 1,416 electricity supply schemes have been hampered and 52 water supply schemes are also disrupted due to snowfall in the region

Snowfall was late to arrive this season, but as it graced the Himachal region, electricity and water supply schemes were disrupted.

As per the data from the State Tourism Department, nearly 17,20,000 tourists thronged the state in 2019, including 4,00,000 foreign tourists, a jump of nearly 5 per cent in comparison to the year 2018. (ANI)

