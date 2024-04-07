Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): As many as three children died after drowning in a fish pond in Himachal Pradesh's Una on Sunday, officials said.

"An incident of drowning occurred at Village. Raipur Soharan, Sub. Division Una District Una. In this incident, three children had gone to the fish pond to take a bath; all of them drowned in the fish pond, due to which they died," the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) of Una district said.

The deceased are identified as Pankaj (8 years old), son of Prashadi, Sonu (11 years old), son of Suresh, and Mukesh (11 years old), son of Doomesh, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

