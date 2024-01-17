Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has been recognized as the "Best Performer" state under the "State's Start-up Ranking 2022" in B category (having a population less than one crore), which is the topmost recognition competing with states like Gujarat and Karnataka.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, today organized an event "State's Start-up Ranking 2022" at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi for grouping of states in various categories based upon the stage of ecosystem developed in the states and also felicitated the officers who have done commendable work in propagating the start-ups.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: SDRF Rescues Injured Man Trapped in Truck After It Falls Into Pandoh Dam.

Himachal Pradesh was evaluated on seven reform areas and 27 action points that have a significant contribution towards propelling the start-up ecosystem.

An official release said that the state was recognized as a Capacity Building Pioneer, Funding leader, Sustainability Promoter, an Incubation Hub, Mentorship Champion, an Innovative Leader and an Institutional Champion.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over Rs 4,000 Crore in Kerala's Kochi on January 17.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while lauding the efforts of the department, said that Himachal Pradesh aspires to become a leader in building the start-up ecosystem not only in the country but also across the globe.

He said that the state was committed to enhance the tempo of industrialization as well as improving the start-up ecosystem through various initiatives for generating employment opportunities.

The state government would be coming out with the new start-up policy having special provisions for rural-based start-ups and women-led start-ups, he said and added that the state government will be onboarding the new incubation centres at Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur, Department of Digital Technologies and Governance.

"As we celebrate this milestone, the State Government reaffirms its commitment to continuous improvement, ensuring that Himachal remains at the forefront of development and continues to set new benchmarks for the development of the nation," Sukhu said.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan also appreciated the Department and start-up team for their efforts in getting the "Best Performer" award for the state.

The State was applauded for the initiatives taken to build a strong ecosystem, building an interactive start up portal for all enablers of the ecosystem including incubators, accelerators, mentors, and start-ups.

The certificate of appreciation was awarded to the Department of Industries, Government of Himachal Pradesh. The certificate of commendation was awarded to Principal Secretary Industries, R.D. Nazeem, Director Industries, Rakesh Kumar Prajapati and Joint Director, Deepika Khatri for their commendable efforts.

Himachal Pradesh is among the top states with the highest number of incubation centres per capita.

Himachal Pradesh was also recently adjudged as an "outstanding performing" state under the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises at World Food India organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries on November 5 and was awarded and recognized by the President of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)