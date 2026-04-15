Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday alleged that the Centre is not extending adequate support to the state, while also targeting the opposition BJP, saying it is under a "misconception" about returning to power and its leaders are "restless."

Speaking to ANI after the 78th Himachal Day district-level function held in Shimla, Agnihotri said that despite financial constraints, the state government is pushing ahead with development.

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"The Centre is not supporting Himachal Pradesh. Stopping the revenue deficit grant and GST compensation has caused huge losses to the state," Agnihotri told ANI.

He said that Himachal Pradesh was never a financially strong state since its formation, and the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant alone has caused an estimated loss of around ₹50,000 crore. The Deputy CM added that the state also suffered losses due to the end of GST compensation and natural disasters, which caused damage worth nearly ₹20,000 crore.

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Despite these challenges, he said, the state government restored the Old Pension Scheme for employees and continues to push development across sectors. He also alleged discrimination in improving air and rail connectivity in Himachal Pradesh.

Agnihotri said the state is even taking loans to accelerate infrastructure and tourism development, with a focus on developing Kangra as the tourism capital.

He said that although Himachal was once considered financially dependent on central assistance, the state has emerged as a strong example of development in mountainous regions. However, he flagged financial concerns, stating that the discontinuation of GST compensation and reduced central support had impacted the state's economy.

Agnihotri noted that Himachal has faced significant economic strain due to natural disasters, with losses estimated at around ₹40,000 crore over the past three years, even as the state mobilised substantial internal resources.

Highlighting development indicators, he said Himachal has made notable progress in education, moving from 21st to 5th position nationally in recent years. He added that the state now has multiple premier institutions, including IITs and medical colleges, and aims to establish a facility on the lines of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) within the state.

Agnihotri also outlined welfare measures undertaken by the government, including social security pensions for nearly one lakh beneficiaries, expansion of water supply schemes, and plans to procure 1,000 buses, including electric vehicles, to strengthen public transport.

Targeting Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, Agnihotri said that he wants to retain power in any manner.

"Jairam Thakur is restless to regain power. The BJP is under a misconception that it will come back to power, but people have full faith in the Congress government," said Agnihotri.

He further accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the government through 'Operation Lotus 'and termed the party 'anti-Himachal' for allegedly obstructing assistance to the state.

On the recent murder of a 19-year-old girl in Sarkaghat, Mandi district, Agnihotri expressed grief and assured strict action.

"This is a tragic incident. The guilty will be given strict punishment. The BJP should not politicise such sensitive matters," he said, adding that the Congress government is fighting decisively against drug abuse.

On the Women's Reservation issue, Agnihotri said the Congress party is internally deliberating on the matter and any decision would be taken keeping democratic principles in mind.

The Congress Himachal in-charge Rajani Patil, who attended the Himachal Day function at the historic Ridge Ground, extended greetings to the people of the state.

Speaking on the recent murder case in Mandi and overall law and order, Patil stressed the need for seriousness on the part of the government.

"The government must act with seriousness on such issues," she said, responding to queries on the incident.

On the Women's Reservation Bill, Patil said that while Congress supports reservation for women, its implementation should not be rushed.

"Congress has always supported women's reservation, but implementing it without completing processes like delimitation and census is not appropriate," she said.

She recalled that the initiative for women's reservation was first taken under former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and later pursued by Sonia Gandhi.

Patil reiterated that although the party is in favour of the legislation, concerns remain regarding its timing and execution without due procedural groundwork. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)