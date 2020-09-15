Shimla, Sep 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded four more deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the toll linked to the disease to 85 on Tuesday, officials said.

The new fatalities, reported since Monday night, were reported from Kangra, Shimla, Mandi and Solan, Special Secretary, Health, Nipun Jindal said.

Solan accounts for 19 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Kangra (18), Shimla (13), Mandi (nine), Una (eight), Sirmaur (six), Hamirpur and Chamba (five each), and Kullu and Bilaspur (one each).

