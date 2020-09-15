New Delhi, September 15: Justice DY Chandrachud, who headed the Supreme Court bench that heard the case against Sudarshan News over its broadcast of the "UPSC Jihad" show, reprimanded the Press Council of India. The top judge questioned whether the Council, a statutory body, has been effectively discharging its duty. 'UPSC Jihad' Show: Suresh Chavhanke's Sudarshan TV Barred From Airing Further Episodes Till Final Order.

The counsel representing the press body told the apex court that it has a fixed frame of guidelines to regulate what is being broadcast on electronic media. Reacting to this, Justice Chandrachud issued a sharp retort while veiledly referring to the state of contemporary media.

"Really? If things would have been so hunky dory then we would not have to see what we see on TV everyday," Justice Chandrachud was reported as saying in response to the Council's claim that it follows a list of guidelines to regulate the content being broadcast on TV channels.

Justice Chandrachud Reprimands Press Council of India

Press Council of India: We have regulations in place and a body too Justice Chandrachud: Really? If things would have been so hunky dory then we would not have to see what we see on TV everyday — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) September 15, 2020

The Supreme Court halted the broadcast of "UPSC Jihad" series show by Sudarshan News, stating that the programme apparently vilified one community. Through the "news show", the channel's editor-in-chief - Suresh Chavhanke - alleged a plot to infiltrate key government institutions with members of the Muslim community.

The bench not only directed the channel to stop the broadcast of "UPSC Jihad", but also banned the telecast of its content under any other show name.

"Episodes broadcasted till now show nature and objective of the program. Pending further orders of the court Sudarshan news stands injuncted from making any more broadcasts on this subject on any other name too," Justice Chandrachud said.

The SC went onto order the constitution of a five-member committee, which will frame "certain standards" which news channels and other media outlets using electronic medium need to follow.

"We are of the opinion that we appoint a committee of five distinguished citizens who can come up with certain standards for the electronic media. We don't want any politically divisive nature and we need members who are are of commendable stature," the bench said.

