Shimla, May 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,055 on Wednesday with record 66 more fatalities in a single day, while 4,977 new cases pushed the tally to 1,45,736, a senior official said.

According to data updated till 7 pm, the number of active cases in the state stands at 38,954.

A total of 2,187 people recovered, pushing the total recoveries to 1,04,686, the official said.

