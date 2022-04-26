New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday witnessed the signing of the MoU between the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and the state government for the construction of ropeways in Himachal Pradesh under the ambitious Parvatmala Yojana.

They also reviewed the ongoing developmental projects in the State. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen VK Singh (retd) was also present.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Rubbishes Reports of Indians Losing Hope for Work, Says 'They Are Factually Incorrect'.

A Ministry of Road Transport and Highways release said this is a significant MoU "which will facilitate a unique, eco-friendly, scenic and seamless travel experience for tourists".

By leveraging world-class technology, seven ropeway projects of a total length 57.1 km at a total cost of Rs 3,232 crore will be constructed in the state.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

These are Palampur Thatri - Chhunja Glacier (13.5km at a cost of Rs 605 crore); Shirgul Mahadev Temple to Chudhar ( District Sirmour) (8 km at a cost of Rs 250 crore); Lunhu - Bandla (District Bilaspur) (3 km at a cost of Rs 150 crore); Himani to Chamunda (District Kangra) (6.5 km at a cost of Rs. 289 crore); Bijli Mahadev Temple (District Kullu) (3.2 km at a cost of Rs 200 crore); Bharmour to Bharmani Mata Temple (2.5 km at a cost of Rs. 120 crore); Killar to Sacch Pass (District Chamba) (20.4 km at a cost of Rs 1618 crore).

The Chief Minister said that initially possibilities will be explored to prepare a feasibility report of seven ropeway projects.

A state government release said Chief Minister also apprised the Union Minister about the immediate need for maintenance of important stretches on Shimla-Mataur road, Pathankot-Chakki-Mandi road and Chakki-Mandi-Manali road. He also urged for expediting notification of nine high priority roads submitted to the ministry by the state government.

He also requested for expediting approvals for DPRs pending with the ministry so that they can be awarded at the earliest.

State Power Minister Sukh Ram also took up the issue of the improper drainage system and inconvenience caused to the public on Paonta Lal Dhang Rajban Shillai Rohru road. The Union Minister assured of all possible assistance to the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)