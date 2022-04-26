Xiaomi will officially launch the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone in India tomorrow. It's worth noting that the smartphone went official globally last month. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G launch event is scheduled to commence at noon (12 pm IST). The event will be live-streamed online via Xiaomi's YouTube channel and social media platforms. The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 12 is likely to have similar specs as that of the global model. Xiaomi Civi 1S With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in China.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will sport a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with a dynamic 120Hz of refresh rate. It will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. For photography, there will be a triple-rear camera unit which might include a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The front camera would be a 32MP in-display snapper for selfies and video calls.

Perfect in clarity, brightness and smoothness. The 120Hz LTPO 2K+ AMOLED Display of the #Xiaomi12Pro is top notch by all standards. The Showstopper Display | Coming on 27.04.22, 12PM Know more: https://t.co/KeFCJVH2DP pic.twitter.com/ldxpdhS55z — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 24, 2022

The smartphone will be backed by a 4600mAh battery with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge, 50W wireless turbocharging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The phone is said to run on MIUI 13 based on the Android 12 OS. As far as prices are concerned, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G India prices are expected to begin somewhere around 65,000.

