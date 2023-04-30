Shimla, Apr 30 (PTI) About 600 children were vaccinated in Himachal Pradesh during the World Immunization Week observed between April 24 and 30, the state government said on Sunday.

The theme for this year was "The Big Catch-Up".

Also Read | Bhiwandi Buidling Collapse: Death Toll Rises to Six, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Vaccines for 11 preventable diseases for children up to 16 years and pregnant women were provided under the universal immunisation programme, a state government spokesperson said here on Sunday.

According to Health Services Director Dr Gopal Berry, the immunisation programme was the biggest in the world under which children up to 16 years and pregnant women were given free vaccines.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and Rohit Shetty Attend the Screening of Mann Ki Baat’s 100th Episode in Mumbai!.

Himachal Pradesh has an estimated birth population of about one lakh children and 1.20 lakh pregnant women, who are vaccinated through the 390 cold chain points and 44,000 vaccination sessions in a year.

This year, the focus was also on the elimination of measles and rubella and the government has extensively started vaccination and surveillance all over the state, the spokesperson added.

Along with routine vaccination, the third dose of Fractional IPV (Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine) was also given to children aged nine months, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)